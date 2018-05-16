249 health officials found absent during surprise inspection in Rajouri

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
As many as 249 employees of Health and Family Welfare Department were found absent during a surprise inspection in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
The checking, which was conducted by a team of officers across the border district, lasted for nearly 90 minutes.
Against strength of 952 officials posted in these institutions, only 560 were present while 249 were absent from duty and 68 others on leave. 76 more were either on roster waiting or deputation on field duty, the officials said.
The inspected establishments included three offices, eight sub-district hospitals and community health centres, 22 primary health centres, one urban health unit, 28 new type public health centres and four Indian system of medicine (ISM) dispensaries, out of more than 275 institutions in the district.
“As many as 29 officials were found absent in Chief Medical Officer (CMO) office, 12 in deputy CMO office, six in district TB office, 15 in district hospital, 52 in sub-district hospital and community health centres, 100 in public health centres and 35 in NTPHCs and ISM dispensaries, the officials said.
They said this was 10th major inspection during the last one year and third such inspection of health institutions in the district.
Show-cause notices have been served upon the Block Medical Officers, Heads of offices and Drawing and Disbursing Officers to explain their position for administrative inefficiency and weak control.
“Salary of controlling officers and absentee officials has been withheld. Absentees have been summoned to attend inquiry to be conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri on Sunday,” the officials said.