240 militants, 115 civilians, 95 govt forces killed in 2018: IFJ Report

Rising Kashmir News:Srinagar, Dec 29:
In the year 2018, at least 240 militants, 115 civilians and 95 government forces were killed till December 27, International Forum of Justice (IFJ), a human rights group said on Saturday.
Chairman of IFJ, Ahsan Untoo said this while releasing the annual report regarding the killing of civilians, militants and government forces in the year 2018.
He said, “More than 60 civilians were killed near encounter sites and 27 were killed during protests.”
On the occasion, Untoo said that 33 killings were blamed upon unidentified gunman.
He said that 95 times, gun battles between militants and government forces took place and 120 residential houses were completely destroyed by forces during operations.
In a report Untoo had stated that, “In January, 20 lives were lost including 09 militants, 04 forces personnel and 7 civilians.”
“In the month of Ramadhan (May), the bloodshed didn’t stop. Although, New Delhi announced unilateral ceasefire, the killings and bloodshed continued leaving 39 people dead including 19 militants, 14 civilians and 6 force personnel,” reads the report.
Untoo in an annual report has also said that in the month of October, 48 were killed in the valley including include 26 militants, 09 force personnel and 13 civilians.
In a report it was further stated that in November, 49 lives were lost including 36 militants, 5 forces personnel and 8 civilians.
“In December, 28 precious human lives were lost, which include 13 militants, 7 forces personnel and 8 civilians. Several houses were raised to ground in different gun battles between militants and government forces,” reads the annual report released by IFJ.