24-yr-old found dead in Kastigarh, protests held

Published at January 18, 2019 02:47 AM 0Comment(s)294views

Police file murder case


Imran Shah

Doda:

A 24-year-old man was found dead in Kastigarh on Wednesday triggering protests in the area.
As per reports, Majid Hussain son of Mohd Shafi, a resident of village Kum-Shalli Tehsil Kashtigarh in District Ramban was found dead in forest few kilometers away from his home.
The body was found with a bruise on it.
Locals after finding the body informed the police in Kashtigarh, who registered a murder case under FIR No 302/2019 at Police station Doda and have started investigation into the matter.
A police officer told Rising Kashmir that the body has been sent for post mortem and cause of the death will be ascertained afterwards.
Meanwhile, the family members and teh relatives of the deceased along with hundreds of people from Kastigarh and Doda areas staged a strong protest in front of District Development Commissioner’s office and District Police Headquarters in Doda and demanded to immediate arrest of the culprits.
Protestors also held a march from main market of Doda town.
Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully after after assurances of prompt action were given by the DC Doda, Anshul Garg and SSP Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik.

