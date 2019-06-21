24-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Budgam

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 24-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Waterpora area of Khansahab area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday afternoon.

A police officer told GNS that Bisma Jan (24) daughter of Abdul Ahad Wani of Waterpora, Khansahab received an electric shock when she came in contact with a live wire while she was washing clothes at her home.

Bisma was immediately taken to Sub-District Hospital Beerwah where doctors referred her Srinagar hospital in critical conditions, he said.

However, the girl was declared brought dead by the doctors at a hospital in Srinagar, the officer said.

After completing all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to her relatives for last rites, he added.

A case under 174 Cr.PC has been registered and further investigations taken up, he said. (GNS)













