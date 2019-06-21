About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

24-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Budgam

 A 24-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Waterpora area of Khansahab area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday afternoon.
A police officer told GNS that Bisma Jan (24) daughter of Abdul Ahad Wani of Waterpora, Khansahab received an electric shock when she came in contact with a live wire while she was washing clothes at her home.
Bisma was immediately taken to Sub-District Hospital Beerwah where doctors referred her Srinagar hospital in critical conditions, he said.
However, the girl was declared brought dead by the doctors at a hospital in Srinagar, the officer said.
After completing all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to her relatives for last rites, he added.
A case under 174 Cr.PC has been registered and further investigations taken up, he said. (GNS)






Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

24-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Budgam

              

 A 24-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Waterpora area of Khansahab area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday afternoon.
A police officer told GNS that Bisma Jan (24) daughter of Abdul Ahad Wani of Waterpora, Khansahab received an electric shock when she came in contact with a live wire while she was washing clothes at her home.
Bisma was immediately taken to Sub-District Hospital Beerwah where doctors referred her Srinagar hospital in critical conditions, he said.
However, the girl was declared brought dead by the doctors at a hospital in Srinagar, the officer said.
After completing all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to her relatives for last rites, he added.
A case under 174 Cr.PC has been registered and further investigations taken up, he said. (GNS)






News From Rising Kashmir

;