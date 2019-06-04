About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

23rd Postgraduate Research Presentation Program to be held at SKIMS

 Sher e Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) is going to conduct 23rd Postgraduate Research Presentation (PGRP) Program from 12th June to 14th June, 2019. The event is of academic importance held annually at SKIMS in which the outgoing Post doctoral, Doctoral and Postgraduate students of SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, GMC Srinagar present research papers on varied topics. Governor, Satya Pal Malik has consented to be the Chief Guest on the occasion, SKIMS spokesperson said in a statement issued here.
Director SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javed Shah expressed that he is optimistic that innovations through research will make common man the beneficiary of these achievements and help in improving patient care system which is top priority at SKIMS. The event provides an opportunity to our young, budding doctors and scientists not only to present their research work but also to learn the art of presenting scientific facts and defending them before a learned audience. PGRPP SKIMS has been a consistent success story from SKIMS, he added.
Dr. G.H.Yatoo, HOD Hospital Administration and Organizing Chairman of the event informed that 114 research papers will be presented this year and the best three research papers will be awarded based on subject content, study design, statistical methodology, presentation and time management. He also said that this academic event provides open plateform to all postgraduate, post doctoral students to share, communicate and support existing phenomenon and expressed hope that the event will be useful for students who show case their research work in presence of experts. All arrangements are in place to make the event successful, he added.

