23rd PGRP Program concludes at SKIMS

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 23rd Postgraduate Research Presentation (PGRP) Program which was inaugurated by the Governor on 12th June concluded today at SKIMS auditorium. During the event outgoing Post doctoral, Doctoral and Postgraduate students of SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, GMC Srinagar presented research papers on varied topics. 114 research papers were presented this year and the best research papers from Medicine and allied, Surgery and allied were awarded.

On the occasion Ex-Medical Superintended SKIMS and Dean Dr. G. J Qadri was present as Chief Guest.

Director SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javed Shah appreciated presence of G.J.Qadri and recalled his contributions to SKIMS. Dr. O.J Shah urged young doctors to strive for honesty and be dedicated to profession.

Dr. G.J. Qadri in his address said that PGRPP is a platform for young doctors to present their research work which is essential to find better ways of treatment. Every medical institute should have three focus areas which include patient care, teaching and research, he added.