April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

235 polling parties dispatched across Ganderbal

As many as 235 polling parties have been deployed across Ganderbal district for ensuring fair, free and transparent polls in Ganderbal and Kangan Assembly segments of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency which is going to polls on Thursday under second phase.
The Polling parties, including 131 for Ganderbal and 104 for Kangan along with sealed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) and polling material left for the respective polling stations along with security personnel under the supervision of General Observer, Rahul Sharma and District Election Officer Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali khan.
Earlier in the morning, the polling parties reported at the respective dispatch centres where EVMs, VVPATs and other election material were made available to them.
The DEO entrusted upon the polling parties to work with utmost dedication and devotion for successful completion of polls in the district.
SSP, Ganderbal informed that foolproof security arrangements have been made for safe and hassle-free transportation of polling staff and material.
ADDC Ganderbal, AROs, DDEO, Nodal officers and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, District Election Officer (DEO) Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar along with Nodal Officer Election today inspected the designated centres for distribution and collection of polling material for the Assembly segments of Budgam district and took stock of the distribution process and dispatching of polling staff.
During the visit to collection/distribution centers at Chrar-e-Sharief, Chadoora, Beerwah and Budgam, the DEO interacted with the concerned Assistant Returning Officers, Sub Divisional Magistrates and other concerned officers and had firsthand appraisal of the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines, polling material, deployment of polling staff and micro observers. She also reviewed the arrangements put in place for the polling staff at all polling stations. She expressed satisfaction on the arrangements and asked the concerned to put in their best efforts to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the district.

