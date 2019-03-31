About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

23,000 saplings supplied to schools for plantation in Kashmir: CCF

D.A.V School Management Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar in its endeavor towards Environment and Forest Conservation Saturday organised a plantation drive in school campus in collaboration with the State Forest Department.
On this occasion, a plantation drive was launched wherein officials of D.A.V School management, and Forest Department Officials planted Conifer saplings in the School campus. About 1000 saplings of various conifer species including Deodar, Kail have been provided to the School management free of cost by the Forest Department for planting.
Chairman of the School management, T.K Ganjoo while thanking the Forest Department officials said today’s event heralded a new beginning of close coordination between D.A.V Schools management and the Forest Department in Greening of Srinagar City. He in his speech further lauded the role of Forest Department in Greening of Srinagar hills including Hariparbat, Zabarwan and Shankercharya.
Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Gillani, informed that till date during the current planting season, Forest Department has supplied 23,000 saplings for planting in both Government and private schools of Srinagar City under Green Srinagar program and involved college and school students of numerous educational institutions.
Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle, Irfan Ali Shah, informed that educational institutions have been the focus of Institutional plantations this year in line with United Nations theme of “Forests and Educations”, for International Day of Forests, 2019.
The event was attended by Mian Javeed Hussain (Retd.,IFS), Patron, Riyaz Ahmad Gul, DFO Urban Forestry Division Srinagar, Zahid Ahmad Wani, Information officer, Athar Parvaiz (Environment Journalist) and other Forest Officials.

