230 militants killed in 10 months, 250 still active: DGP

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 28:
The police chief Wednesday said the graph of militancy has “come down” in Kashmir saying 230 militants have been killed by troops in anti-militancy operations during last 10 months of this year while 250 were still active.
“There has been a large decrease in graph of militancy. There have been many successful operations in last many days. Many militant commanders have been killed. This will bring down militant activities in south Kashmir,” Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh said while addressing a press conference, here after killing of top Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander Naveed Jhatt and his associate in a gunfight in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
He said in last week, more than two dozen militants have been killed in south Kashmir including those killed in Budgam today.
On Jhatt’s presence in Budgam, DGP said the area where he was killed was bordering south Kashmir and the militants keep on shifting from one area to another.
“Whenever militants feel pressure, they try to shift to other side. We were tracing the movements of militants,” he said.
The state police chief said about 250 militants were active in Kashmir.
“The number of militants increases when there is an infiltration and it decreases when militants are killed. But, they militants are not getting new recruits,” he said.
Singh said during last ten months, 230 militants have been killed. “We are working with cooperation of people and we hope for a better tomorrow.”
The DGP claimed that the pattern of militant recruitment has largely come down and it was now “equal to nil”.
“In last two months, there has been no information about any youth joining militant ranks,” he said.
The police chief said police, Army and paramilitary CRPF were working in total synergy and aim to avoid any damage to public during anti-militancy operations in Kashmir.
He also stated that the law and order problems have decreased in the valley.
“The law and order incidents still happening near gunfights sites could also be stopped,” he said.
The DGP said creating a law and order situation while a militant is killed was not appreciable thing.
“We want the youth not to participate in stone pelting incidents near gunfight sites as we don’t want civilians to face any damage,” he said.
The DGP said they were reviewing the operational strategies on day-to-day basis.
“The militant commanders, who are still active, will be our target,” he said.
Appealing militants to shun militancy and return to mainstream, he assured help in their rehabilitation if they are not involved in serious crime.
“The government is once again seriously considering rehabilitation policy (for militants),” he said.
About circulation of militant pictures and video on social media, DGP said militants want to mark their presence on social media to lure more boys into militancy.
“Social media platforms are available for everyone. They do to upload their pictures on social media,” he said.
Singh said militants do use social media. “However, it does deter anti-militancy operations but helps them.”
On erecting of bunkers in Srinagar, the DGP said there was a need of presence of forces in those areas or routes that could be used by militants to sneak into the city and disturb peace.
“Peace in the city is our priority and we are doing it for the safety and security of people,” he said.
