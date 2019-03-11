About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 11, 2019 | Sumir Kaul

23-year-old electrician was the brain behind Pulwama attack: Officials

 Lesser known Jaish-e-Muhammad militant Mudasir Ahmed Khan alias 'Muhammad Bhai', has been identified as the brain behind the audacious attack in Pulwama that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14, officials said Sunday.
The security officials said 23-year-old Khan, an electrician with a graduate degree hailing from Pulwama district, arranged the vehicle and explosives used in the attack.
A resident of Mir Mohalla of Tral, Khan joined Jaish sometime in 2017 as an over-ground worker and was later drawn into the JeM fold by Noor Muhammad Tantrey, alias 'Noor Trali', who is believed to have helped in the revival of the outfit in Kashmir valley.
After Tantray was killed in December 2017, Khan disappeared from his home on January 14, 2018 and has been active since then.
Fidayeen Adil Ahmed Dar, who blew his explosive-laden vehicle next to a bus in a CRPF convoy on February 14, had been in constant contact with Khan, they said.
After completing his graduation, Khan did a one-year diploma course as electrician from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI).
The eldest son of a labourer, Khan is also believed to be involved in the attack at the Army camp in Sunjawan in February 2018, in which six personnel and a civilian were killed.
His role has also come under the scanner in the Lethpora attack on a CRPF camp in January 2018 that left five CRPF personnel dead.
The NIA, which is probing the February 14 Pulwama attack, had carried out searches at the residence of Khan on February 27.
A Maruti Eeco minivan was used in the Pulwama attack and it was bought by another Jaish operative just 10 days before the strike.
The JeM operative, identified as Sajjad Bhat of Bijbehara in south Kashmir has since been on the run and is believed to have become an active militant now, they said.


