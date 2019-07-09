23 NULM self-employment cases approved in Reasi

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Task Force Committee of Deendayal Anotodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) on Tuesday sanctioned twenty three self employment cases here at a meeting.

As per an official, the committee approved 23 cases amounting to Rs. 41.00 lakh out of 26 Self Employment Individual and 1 Self Help Group Credit Linkage applications recommended by the District Urban Development Agency Udhampur/ Reasi.

The meeting was informed about the background of the beneficiaries, their livelihood problems and proposed activities as also about the pattern of financial assistance available to urban poor under individual and group cases.

Chairman TFC DAY-NULM advised the Director RSETI Reasi to conduct short term entrepreneurship Development and Skill Development Programmers for these prospective entrepreneurs, the official added.



