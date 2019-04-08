23 IPS, 12 IAS officers of JK cadre on GoI’s deputation

April 08, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

State grapples additional charge syndrome

Even as the state administration grapples the additional charge syndrome, 23 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of J&K cadre are on deputation to Government of India (GoI).

In the IPS J&K cadre, 23 officers out of total 69 are currently posted with GoI including three officers among the top five senior-most officers in the State.

D R Doley, a 1986 batch IPS officer of J&K cadre, is currently on deputation to GoI and is posted as Director Sardar Vallabh Bhai National, Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad.

Doley is the second-most senior officer of the IPS cadre in J&K after former Director General of J&K Police Shesh Paul Vaid, who is currently posted as Transport Commissioner J&K after being unceremoniously shunted out last year.

Navin Agarwal, a 1986 batch IPS officer, who is third on the seniority list, is posted on deputation to GoI as Director General (JS level) of National Anti Doping Agency in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Shiv Murari Sahai, a 1987 batch IPS officer, is also posted on deputation to GoI as Joint Secretary in National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

Sahai, who is fifth on the seniority list in J&K IPS cadre, is also senior to the incumbent Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

Lalatendu Mohanti, a 1989 batch officer, is on deputation to GoI and is posted in MHA as Inspector General in BSF.

R R Swain, a 1991 batch officer, is posted on deputation to GoI as Joint Secretary (Personnel) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

H K Lohia, a 1992 batch officer, is posted on deputation to GoI as Inspector General in BSF.

Pankaj Saxena, also a 1992 batch officer, is posted on deputation to GoI as Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

Deepak Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer, is posted on deputation to GoI in the Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC), Ranchi.

S S Khandare, a 1995 batch IPS officer, is posted on deputation to GoI as IG, CISF West Sector Headquarters, Navi Mumbai.

Rajesh Kumar, a 1995 batch officer, is posted on deputation to GoI as IG in CRPF.

T Namgyal Kalon, a 1995 batch IGP rank officer, is posted on deputation to GoI in the Special Protection Group.

Mukesh Singh, a 1996 batch officer, is posted on deputation to GoI as IG, National Investigation Agency.

Sunil Kumar, a 1996 batch officer is posted on deputation to GoI as IG in BSF.

Others IPS officers of J&K cadre on GoI deputations include Viplav Kumar Choudhry, DIG in NIA; Garib Dass, Director, Vigilance (Police), Railway Board; Vijay Kumar, IG,COBRA Sector CRPF; Nitish Kumar, Director in Class-I Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat; Uttam Chand Deputy Secretary in Class-I Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat; Keshav Ram Chaurasia DIG, CBI, Ministry of DOP&T, New Delhi; Sunil Gupta deputation to Uttar Pradesh DC of Police (Traffic) in SPG; Sujit Kumar AIG in Special Protection Group; Abdul Jabbar SP, Intelligence Bureau and Udayabhaskar Billa posted on deputation to Andhra Pradesh.

In the IAS J&K cadre, the senior-most officer and former chief secretary of the State, Braj Raj Sharma is on deputation to GoI and is posted as additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The second-most senior officer in the list, Rakesh Kumar is posted on deputation to GoI as Secretary in the Union Public Service Commission.

Suresh Kumar, a J&K cadre IAS officer, is posted as additional secretary in the Ministry of Coal.

Pradip Kumar is posted on GoI deputation as Joint Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Others IAS officers of J&K cadre on GoI deputations include Sudhanshu Panday, Department of Commerce (GOI); Sundeep Kumar Nayak Managing Director National Cooperative Development Corporation of India; Shantamanu Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Ministry of Textiles; Bipul Pathak Joint Secretary in Ministry of Mines; Ashok Kumar Parmar Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Private Secretary to the Minister for Human Resource and Development; Mandeep Kaur posted as Deputy Secretary Department of Revenue (GOI) and Tasneem Majid, Director Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (GOI).

Last week, the government assigned additional charges of various departments to four officers after a number of officers attained superannuation in March.

At least three dozen-odd IAS and IPS officers of J&K cadre are due to retire in 2019.



