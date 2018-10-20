23-day Startup Yatra J&K concludes at JKEDI Pampore

20 innovators get Rs 10 lakh award
Sabreen AshrafPampore, Oct 19:
Twenty innovators were Friday awarded for their ideas and innovations at the culmination ceremony of 19-day Startup Yatra J&K – an initiative programme to promote startups in Jammu and Kashmir organised by JK Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Pampore.
Rs10 lakh was distributed among the innovators based on their ideas and kind of problems they intend to solve, and the revenue or business model used by them in the fields of Agriculture, Social, Technology and Womenpreneur.
Their ideas and innovations were duly screened by a 10-member jury team.
The prize money winners are from different areas of the State including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama and Jammu.
A total of 182 participants had pitched their ideas out of which 75 were shortlisted for the Accelerator Program.
Jury Award of Rs 1 lakh was given to Waseem Ahmad Nadaf for his innovation in water purification and was declared as the ‘Hero of the State’.
All the shortlisted innovators were offered incubation services at JKEDI.
The award winners include Mahid Rafiq, Muhammad Rafiq Ahanger, Sabzar Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Zubair Ahmad, Irshad Hussain Shah, Vishwas Modanwal, Sahil Koul and Team, Kumail Muzaffar and Team, Muhammad Naseer-ul-Haq, Peerzada Akhter Hussain, Muhtaq Ahmad Dar, Syed Muneer Iqbal, Sabzar, Ahmad, Wasif and Team, Shubham Kumar, Aman Sharma, Asfa and Nusaiba, Dr. Tasleema Jan, Insha Ashraf, Mehraab Ishfaq Ada and Samiyan.
Principal Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department, Shailendra Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.
Director JKEDI, Dr. M I Parray, Vice Chancellor IUST, Awantipora, Prof Mushtaq Siddiqui, Director Industries Kashmir, Sh. Bilal Ahmad and Prof. Sidiqqui from SKUAST-K were also present on the occasion.
Kumar appreciated the response of the people from different age groups towards the field of innovation and entrepreneurship.
He said it is a humble beginning for the state and assured all possible help to the innovators present on the occasion so that they are able to convert their ideas into profitable ventures.
“Government is there to support you. The State of Jammu and Kashmir needs many more innovations and startups. Patience is the buzzword and all the innovators need to be patient and work hard to achieve success,” said Kumar.
He said consequent upon the rolling out of the Jammu and Kashmir Startup Policy, a mobile application shall soon be rolled out to provide information related to the policy, its benefits and the procedure to avail benefits.
Earlier, Director JKEDI, Dr. M I Parray welcomed the participants.
The Accelerator Program cum Grand Finale was coordinated by Irtif Mehraj, Incubation Manager JKEDI and Arsalan Ashraf, Executive Manager (P&A) IT, JKEDI Irtif presented the vote of thanks.
The yatra was earlier flagged off by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Director JKEDI, from the institute’s Jammu campus on September 27.
During yatra there were numerous van stops and boot camps were held after the students shared their ideas with the Startup India representatives.
Project manager of Startup Yatra, Aakarshan said that the response from has been amazing.
“We have covered 10 states and are trying to register the budding entrepreneurs. There are multiple opportunities given to every individual entrepreneur,” he said.