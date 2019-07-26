About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

22nd batch of Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi

 Twenty second batch of pilgrims comprising 607 Hujaj Kiram including 338 males and 269 females, Thursday left for Saudi Arabia in four Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.
The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at airport by the officials of District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other

