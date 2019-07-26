22nd batch of Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi

Twenty second batch of pilgrims comprising 607 Hujaj Kiram including 338 males and 269 females, Thursday left for Saudi Arabia in four Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.
The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at airport by the officials of District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other
