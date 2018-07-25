222 road rage cases registered in Delhi in 2015-17: Ahir

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
A total of 222 road rage cases were reported in the national capital in the last three years, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Rajya Sabha today.
In 2015, 92 cases of road rage were reported in which four people lost their lives and 80 were injured. As many as 106 people were arrested in these cases, Ahir said.
In 2016, two people were killed and 55 injured in 66 cases, while 80 people were arrested.
In 2017, three people were killed and 55 injured in 64 cases and 29 were arrested.
Till June 30 this year, 22 cases of road rage were reported in which 23 people were injured and 29 people were arrested, the MoS said.
Due to heavy flow of traffic on Delhi roads, particularly during peak hours, the speed of motor vehicles is affected and congestion is observed on main roads in the national capital, he said.
Ahir said the Delhi Police makes optimum deployment of traffic police personnel and some of the steps being taken by the police to combat traffic congestion include prosecution of traffic violators, action against improper parking, educating motorists on road safety, etc.