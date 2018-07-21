222 Kupwara villages identified for distribution of LEDs

Kupwara, July 20:
Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department, Hridesh Kumar, today convened a meeting of officers in Kupwara to review the progress of various schemes and programmes in power sector under Centrally Sponsored “Transformation of Aspirational District” scheme.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PDD, Hashmat Ali, SE PDD, PMU, Chief Planning Officer, Kupwara, CEO, Executive Engineers of Kupwara and Handwara, AEEs, JEs and other officers.
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir informed the meeting that under Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan 222 Villages across 11 Blocks are to be saturated under 7 Schemes including those related to power sector and representatives of all the concerned departments have been nominated for all 222 villages.
Special Gram Sabhas are being held for identification of beneficiaries and generation of awareness and at the same time Block Level Implementation Teams have been constituted for better implementation whose work is being monitored by Monitoring Teams headed by ADCs and concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates.
Commissioner Secretary PDD took a comprehensive review of schemes viz Saubhagya, UJALA, PMDP, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana and directed the concerned for achieving 100% target of electrification/saturation of all households under Saubhagya before10th of August. He said that there are instances where in a single house many families residing as separate households avail electricity from a single registered connection and at the same time avail subsidized ration from CA&PD stores with the help of individual registered Cards. This anomaly, he said needs to be corrected so that every household is registered with the department for availing benefits under various Central and State sponsored schemes.
The Exens were directed to mobilize efforts to complete the process of crosschecking the beneficiaries availing electricity with Chulabandi Register within four days so that unauthorized connection could be identified and registered at an earliest.
The district administration assured every cooperation and coordination to PDD for regularizing unauthorized connections and for uploading details of beneficiaries on concerned portal.
Commissioner Secretary while reviewing the performance of UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) Scheme under EGSA suggested the need for organising camps for distribution of LEDs to registered households in all the 222 identified villages for better and timely saturation.
District Development Commissioner informed the chair about the status of critical receiving stations like Ganapora, Krusen, Kralpora, Hirri, Khumriyal, Doolipora (Vilgam) and Chogul and proposed augmentation. Commissioner Secretary assured that all measures would be ensured for augmenting the capacity of these receiving stations for uninterrupted power supply to the people of the district.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Secretary directed the concerned officers of the department to forward all cases under SRO 520 regarding regularization of daily wagers for immediate disposal without any delay.