22-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in Anantnag

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 22- year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her home in Kachwan area of Larnoo in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Sources told news gathering agency CNS that the girl (name withheld), a resident of Kachwan area, hanged herself inside her home on Tuesday morning.

A police official said that the family members of the girl, after spotting her hanging in her house, immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile Police in Larnoo has registered a case in this regard And taken up the investigation. (CNS)