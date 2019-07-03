22-year-old drowns in Power Project Dam in Poonch

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 22-year-old youth drowned into a power project dam in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Reports reaching GNS said that the youth namely Faiz Khan (22) son of Shafayatullah Khan of Gagarkot, Kulani slipped into the power project dam in Mandi area.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that the police have launched a rescue operation to retrieve the body of the deceased.

When reports last came in, the searches were going on to trace out the body. (GNS)



