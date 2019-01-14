About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

22 workers of various political parties join NC in Jammu

Published at January 14, 2019


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Twenty-two workers of various political parties joined the National Conference (NC) on Monday in presence of its provincial president Devender Singh Rana and pledged to work for serving the people as per policies and programmes of the party.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Rana said the NC is the only choice for all those who want to take the state towards peace, progress and development.

He greeted the workers and hoped that they will reach out to the people and serve them by getting redressal to their problems.

NC's OBC cell co-chairperson Abdul Gani Teli also welcomed the new entrants and expressed confidence that with their joining, the party will be further strengthened at the grassroots level.

 

