22 killed, 14 injured in Ramban accident

Guv announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for dead, Rs 50,000 for injured
Tawheed AhmedRamban, Oct 06:
At least 22 passengers including four women were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident at Kela Morh in Ramban district on Saturday.
The passenger bus bearing registration no. JK19-1593, which was on its way from Banihal to Ramban, skidded off from the road on the highway and fell into 200 feet gorge when driver lost control over the vehicle.
After the mishap, the locals, volunteers, police and force personnel rushed to the area to launch the rescue operation and rescue the passengers.
The officials said 15 persons died on spot while six others succumbed to injuries at different hospitals including one at Army hospital where he was admitted after being airlifted from the accident site.
Another injured also succumbed in the evening at Udhampur hospital.
Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz and Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Sharma reached the site to supervise the rescue operation and subsequently requisitioned choppers to airlift the critically injured persons.
A total of six sorties were made by Army's Chetah and Cheetak helicopters, a private airliner and a state helicopter.
12 seriously injured passengers were airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur for specialized treatment and five passengers were admitted in District Hospital Ramban.
The deceased were identified as Mashqoor Ahmed Giri son of late Mohd Ayoub Giri of Bankoot Banihal, Mohammad Shafi Rather son of Ghulam Hussan Rather of Doligam Banihal, Sunil Singh son of Rattan Singh of Digdool Ramban, Mohammad Irfan son of Mohammad Suliman of Panthyal Ramban, Manzoor Ahmed son of Amdullah Bhat of Senabathi Gugrara Ukheral, Nayeem Ahmed son of Mohammad Yaseen Ganie of Maligam Ukheral, Rukshanda daughter of Mohammad Rafiq Wani of Chanjloo Banihal, Farheen daughter of Mohammad Rafiq Wani of Chanjloo Banihal, Reyaz Ahmed Khan son of Abdul Rasheed Khan of Tethar Banihal, Mohammad Iqbal Shah son of Noor Din Shah of Chakka Rajgarh, Mohammad Ramzan Wani son of Momjau Wani of Doligam Banihal, Mushtaq Ahmed Ganie son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganie of Doligam Balihal, Rashma daughter of Ismail Gouger of Amkoot Banihal, Tanveer Ahmed Baigh son of Mohammad Afzal Baigh of Kaskoot Banihal, Kajal Devi daughter of Tarith Singh of Marog Ramban, Ramtullah Rather son of Abdul Gani Rather of Tantarypora Banihal (Driver), Mudasir Ahmed Mir son of Ab Jabber Mir of Bankoot Banihal, Mohammad Yousef Kumar son of Amdullah Kumar of Darshipor and Utkaranth Mangotra son of Surash Mangotra resident of Udhampur, Mohammed Iqbal son of Fateh Mohammed of Khari, Banihal and Mohammad Rafiq S/o Habibullah R/o Banihal.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over loss of lives in road accident.
In his message, Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. He has wished speedy recovery to those injured in this accident.
Governor has directed the district administration to provide best possible health care to those injured in government hospitals.
He also announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those dead and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.