22 families evacuated from avalanche prone areas in Gund

Umar RainaGanderbal, Feb 8:
Ganderbal administration on Thursday evacuated 22 families from an avalanche prone area in Ramwari Gund area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and shifted them to safer places.
Officials told Rising Kashmir that in view of the heavy snowfall and chances of snow avalanche at Khan Mohalla Ramwari in Gund Tehsil, the civil administration, Gund police ,118 Battalion CRPF Gund launched a massive evacuation process under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Tahir Ahmad and SDM Kangan Mehraj Ahmad Shah and after hectic efforts they evacuated 22 families consisting of 124 members and shifted them to Government Middle School Ramwari Gund.
SDM further said that due to heavy snowfall four tin sheds of different areas of Kangan Tehsil including Shoda Gund ,Wani Aram Wangat Kangan, Gojar Pati Prang, Hayan were collapsed.
Meanwhile SDM Kangan issued advisory to General Public of Kangan.
"In view of inclement weather conditions and continuous snowfall, all vehicles playing on Kangan to Gagangeer and Kangan to Wangth Narnanagh and Chatergul areas should use anti-skit chain kits for travel," reads the advisory.
SDM further advised people not to venture out in the avalanche prone areas of the sub Division.