22 civilians killed, 12 persons injured in 1990 Gaw Kadal massacre, admits Police

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Police has admitted killing of 22 civilians and severe injury to 12 other persons in 1990 Gaw Kadal massacre.
The government in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) notice has stated that police has informed the administration that 22 persons have lost life and 12 others have suffered injuries in the incident.
Besides police has reported that no records are available in police station Kral Khud regarding the particulars of duty magistrate deployed on duty on that day. Besides as per record available, no prohibitory orders seems to be issued on the date of the incident.
Police informed this to the district administration in connection with the case ‘killing of civilians at Gaw Kadal, Srinagar on January 21, 1990, which stands registered in SHRC.
However, the SHRC said that the Chief Prosecution Officer (CPO) has informed them that the relief was given to only six NoK’s of the deceased.
SHRC in a previous hearing of the case on 18-09-2018 has asked the government to file the present status report with regard to the investigation of the case which was registered in Police Station Maisuma in case FIR No 03/1990. The petition of the case was filed Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ), Ahsan Untoo.