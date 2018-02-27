219 youth join Indian army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre (JAK LI RC) showcased its latest batch of 219 passing out young soldiers from the State of J&K on 26 February 2018. Recruit Course Serial number 113, on having completed one year of strenuous training was attested today at a glittering parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAK LI Regimental Centre.
The Passing Out Parade, depicting graduation of Recruits and their transformation into Young Soldiers, was reviewed by Lt Gen AK Bhatt, GOC, Chinar Corps and was attended by the proud parents and relatives of young soldiers from the State of J&K besides a number of civil and military dignitaries.
The young army men who distinguished themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the Chinar Corps Commander. Recruit Firdous Ahmad Khan of Bandipora district received the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Over all Best Recruit’ and Recruit Navdeep Biehal of Jammu district bagged the Chewang Rinchen Medal for being ‘Best in Firing’.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting to review the progress made so far on Chief Minister’s decisions in respect of District Kupwara . District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahinger briefed the Divisional Commissioner in detail about the action taken report on Hon’ble CM’s commitments which she had made to the general public during a Public grievances redressal camp held at Kupwara on 24/9/2017.
The meeting was informed that out of 157 directions passed by Chief Minister in the district, 69 decisions were fully implemented, 29 have been partially implemented 59 are under various phases of implementation and 6 decision were dropped due to their non-feasibility.
While reviewing the sector-wise performance, it was noted that out of 15 directions given to the Power Dev. Department, 12 have been implemented and 3 are under implementation. The implemented decisions include Re-electrification of Hangnikote and Sochalyari, “ Upgradation of Receiving Stations at Kralpora and Ganapora, Providing of Poles/ Improvement to HT/LT network in Awoora, Gushi , Pazipora, Bumhama areas, Separate feeder for Trehgam area. The Divisional Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner and PDD authorities, for adhering to the time lines & implementing the decisions, which have provided great relief to the public.
Out of 32 directions in R&B 13 have been implemented, substantial progress has been achieved in respect of 12 roads and rest are at different stages of implementation. The implemented decisions include macdamization of Handwara Fruit Mandi, Upgradation of Road from Gonipora to Tumpora , Upgradation of Sheshermari Alachazab road , Chowkibal Khanbal road etc. Work on Zangli Kasheera road, and Kandi Sadhuganga road and other projects are in progress and are expected to be completed shortly.
While discussing Rural Development Department, it was given to understand that all decisions related to Rural Development department and works of Education & Youth Services & Sports Department executed by Rural Development Department have been mostly completed.
The District Development Commissioner further stated that 20 number of DPR’s have been submitted to HOD’s/ Administrative Secretaries for approval and 36 number of decisions which includes Up-gradation of Education & Health Institutions are also being pursued at Secretariat Level. The District Dev. Commissioner Kupwara also projected liabilities of those works, where advance action in terms of execution has been taken , in anticipation of formal approval from the Government.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, expressed satisfaction over implementation of Hon’ble Chief Minister Commitments so far, and directed the District Officers to complete the under implementation decisions as per the set timelines. He , however, assured full support for arranging funds for liquidation of work done claims in respect of Hon’ble Chief Minister Commitments in the District. It was instructed that the demand for funds to liquidate work done claims be projected through District Dev. Commissioner Kupwara for taking up the matter with the concerned authorities.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also released a book titled “ Handbook of Centrally Sponsored Schemes” complied by Chief Planning Officer Kupwara Imtiyaz Ahmad. The book aims at enhancing the understanding about number of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the District.
Initially the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, also inaugurated the three months Skill development course of Jail inmates at District Jail Kupwara. This new initiative of District Administration Kupwara under Skill Development programme has been applauded as well.
0 Comment(s)