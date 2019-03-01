About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

21-year old youth killed, several others injured in Handwara clashes

Agencies

Srinagar

A 21-year-old civilian was killed and several others were injured in alleged government forces action near encounter site at Babagund, Langate in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Reports reaching a local news agency said that a youth Waseem Ahmad Mir (21) son of Mohammad Akbar Mir of Zaloora suffered critical bullet wounds in his abdomen and head.

Waseem along with other injured youth were shifted to district hospital Handwara where he was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended him.

It was not immediately known whether the youth was among those who clashed with the government forces or was a bystander.

(GNS)

