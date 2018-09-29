21-year-old cyclist paddles solo from Srinagar to Leh

Sold mother’s gold to buy used professional cycle: Manan
Sold mother’s gold to buy used professional cycle: Manan
Noor ul HaqSopore Sept 26:
Manan Hassan Wani, a21-year-old cyclist from Sopore recently completed his solo cycling expedition from Sopore to Leh covering a distance of 480 kilometers in 20.44 hours.
The solo adventure journey from Sopore to Leh was sponsored by Adventure Wheels Sopore and supported by food outlet Kathi Junction, Sopore.
Manan's solo 'Tour de Leh' started from Sopore on 13th September and culminated in Leh on 16th September.
Manan has more than 35 medals including six gold, four silver, seven bronze and several certificates at National and State level to his name in various cycling competitions.
But the road to success was always bumpy and full of broken promises.
Manan had to face dejection many times whenever he approached any authority for his cycling adventures however he battled it out against all odds to become one of the known cyclists from the Valley.
“Be it my school administration, college officials or non-governmental organizations, none helped me in my career growth. They only make false claims to help talented youth.”
Manan said after winning the racing competition at district level, the school administration had promised him of logistic support “but nothing was actually done”.
“In 2016, I was selected for inter-university cycle racing competition organized by University of Kashmir. College administration promised me imported cycle if I managed to secure gold for the college. I won gold and Rs 2000 cash award but college authorities turned back on their words,” he added.
Manan has showcased his talent in the competitions in Karnataka, New Delhi, Punjab and in Jammu.
“After facing dejections from all quarters, my mom sold her golden ornaments to fetch me a second hand road bike so that I could participate in more competitions. My dream is to become the best cyclist in the world, but for achieving the feat, I need a professional road bike. I want to make my mom and siblings proud. My Leh solo expedition too was on the same road bike- Canon Dale Road Bike, that my mother bough in Rs 50000,” Manan added.
Though some NGOs contacted him but never helped him.
Manan’s career started when he was in 9th standard. He still remembers the day when he finished first in the race.
“For such a track – Sopore to Leh, people use Mountain Bikes and I covered the distance on a road bike and created a record. My expedition was only in 20.44 hours.”
He considers it a big feat in his cycling career and wishes to set a record by paddling solo from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K).