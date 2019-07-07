2.1 lakh tourists throng Bhaderwah in 20 days

July 07, 2019 | Agencies

A record 2.10 lakh tourists visited Bhaderwah township in Doda district in 20 days, bringing joy and relief to the tourism players who were apprehensive of huge losses due to a slow start to the tourism season.



The high-altitude Padri Dhar has turned out to be the favourite destination of the visitors fleeing blistering heat.



"As many as 2.10 lakh tourists have visited Padri meadow from June 16 to July 5, which is a record of its sorts, as last year we received 1.15 lakh visitors during this period," Bhaderwah Development Authority CEO Rajinder Khajuria told a news agency.