21-days training programme concludes at SKUAST-K

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Twenty one days training programme on, “Disaster Management in Forests” concluded on Saturday here at Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-Kashmir
The training programme was organized for forestry graduates and forest officers by Faculty of Forestry in collaboration with Forest Protection Force (FPF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), J&K.
Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K was the chief guest on the valedictory function while as Farooq Geelani, Chief Conservator Forests and Dr Piyush Singla, DC Ganderbal were present as guest of honours.
Addressing a well attended gathering of scientists, officers of the university, trainees, officers of FPF, wildlife and officers of SDRF, Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K impressed upon the organizers to work in tandem with the development department to address the emerging prolems of natural calamities and disasters.
While referring to the latest snowfall, Prof Nazeer said that the huge losses suffered by farmers could have been averted by issuing advisories in time. He asked the scientific fraternity to utilize their scientific knowledge for the benefit of farming community.
In his address Farooq Geelani outlined the importance of managing the forests through a holistic approach. He adviced the organizers to organize awareness programmes for the field staff to ensure thre is proper transfer of technology from lab to land.
DC Ganderbal while congratulating the orgasnisers impressed upon the scientists to organize some programmes for the local community around the forests , who according to him are the first responders to any disaster occurring in the forests.
Sr. Scientist and Programme Coordintor of the training programme, Dr J.A. Mugloo gave a detailed account of the training programme and highlighted the different forest disasters, its effects and their management.
Certificates of participation were distributed among the participants by the chief guest in presence of other guests
Earlier, Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof T.H. Masoodi formally welcomed the participants and guests. Prof K.N Kaiser delivered the vote of thanks.