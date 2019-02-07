2019 General Polls: Open for challenges and possibilities

Muneer Ahmad Magry
With lead up to few months away, the country will vote for the largest democracy and in exercise with voting powers across regions, religions, ideologies, castes etc to select their next parliament. More than 850 million voters will be eligible to help determine which political party or alliance will form the government and, in turn, who will serve as prime minister.
Electoral outcomes are notoriously difficult to predict in India’s fragmented, hypercompetitive democracy as the wave which erupted during 2014 polls has faded and exhausted now, thanks to the deceptive and illusory rhetoric’s by current dispensation at center.
Few weeks in lead-up to the general polls have thrown up some fascinating parley across the political spectrum of the country. Some of the prime being Samajwadi party and BahuganSamajwadi party pre poll alliance leaving Congress aloof and conveying some strong signals in advance.
The Trinmool Congress mega unification convention, attended by who is who of political spectrums and with MamtaBanergees disinclination in line with the statement of DMKs president Stalin for Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate.
With Priyanka Gandhi joining the main stream politics after long pending demand of congress workers with current power stings and party in power hyping high of their achievements in terms of recently announced 10 percent reservation quota for upper caste section, the Ujjalwa Scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme etc this all vintage strategy is as obvious as calling the water wet. Let me decode the above mentioned and most hyped schemes of the current dispensation.
The recently announced 10 percent reservation bill is actually a farce only to lure the middle class voters, the recent elections results of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has obviously discarded the staunch hindutva election tag to garner wining results.
Thus the stratagem needs an overhaul, the for granted BJP has now started to revamp their poll strategy which used to be based on Modi wave. The recent election results have sounded to BJP that they are fishing in a trouble water now.
This 10 percent reservation quota bill when decoded and analyses by supportive data sets and some statistics throw out some intriguing domino effects, as per some reports and data it reflects that between 2001-109 the central government gobs have grown up by 7.3% in absolute terms and summing up around 0.4 per years.
Now while we gaze into Modi regime the data depicts that 1.78 lakh jobs have been added at central government level. So it works out to be 45 thousand jobs per year, while calculating this figure and comparing the analysis to this recently announced 10 percent reservation only 4500 jobs are left for this section.
It is to be noted that every single year almost 10 million youth enters into the work force in India, so a vague bill in toto.
Now while decoding the Ujjawala Scheme, it is reported that around 26 percent of the benefacries have paid for the LBG connection from their own purses and didn’t avail the government’s loan facility, the big issue encompassing around this scheme is refilling.
Even if the governments statements are taken at the face value, around 1.20 crore beneficiaries didn’t come to refill their cylinders thus driving the rural people to opt the traditional and conventional methods.
The Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Ayushman Bharat-National Protection Mission which was launched by the government against the backdrop of catastrophic health expenses which push about 7percent of population below the poverty threshold every year.
One independent study report suggests that the prices set under AB-NHPM fail to cover even the costs of the surgical procedures in private multi-specialty hospitals.
Now coming to the GST and Demonetization the mess created by the GST and Demonetization one of the two biggest blunders which led the crumpling of MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector.
The MSME sector is one of the highest contributor towards national GDP, it in-cashes around 40percent towards GDP.The crony capitalism such as favoring a single entity for multimillion profits, legalizing electoral bonds, a gimmick of electrifying villages across the nation, fisal bema yogna leading farmers into distress. The daily inclination of petrol and diesel prices is known to all common citizens and leading to all suffer.
Adding further to this , there are various other ill parleys with the BJP, like discrediting some media houses, misusing of the autonomous top institutions, peddling the narrative of nothing happened in last 70 years etc. etc.
Keeping the above parleys in view, the upcoming polls are out to enthralling showcase, as the main stream folds have now pulled up the socks. BJP is wasting no time in recalibrating their approach to mitigate the BJP’s unexpected challenges.
As existing allies are growing wary with the BJP’s modus operandi, the party’s high command has stepped up its outreach to smooth frayed relations.
And, concerned about waning voter enthusiasm, BJP has directed the party’s elected representatives to redouble efforts to connect with constituents. The once-dithering Congress appears more focused and consistent.
The opposition, at least rhetorically, is embracing the need to forge a common anti-BJP front in 2019. Few months is an eternity in politics, but one thing has become evident: once thought to be a cakewalk for the BJP, the 2019 election is turning into a staid contest.
Author is a research scholar at Deakin University Australia
muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in