2018 was remarkable year: Northern Command Chief

‘Over 250 militants killed, 54 arrested, 4 surrendered’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 17:
The Army’s Northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Thursday described 2018 as a “remarkable year" saying over 250 militants were killed while 54 others arrested in valley last year.
“2018 was a remarkable year for armed forces on the security front. As per the record of last ten years, army along with other forces killed record number of militants last year. Many militants have surrendered under pressure and many others were arrested alive,” Lt Gen Singh told reporters after inaugurating Kalai Bridge in Poonch district constructed by Border Roads Organization,
He said over 250 militants were killed, 54 arrested and four others surrendered before the forces last year.
“This speaks about the strength of our security establishment,” Lt Gen Singh said.
He further said army was giving “befitting reply” to Pakistan army along the Line of Control whenever there were instances of any ceasefire violation or sniping.
“As per wireless and other intercepts, Pakistan army and militants suffered a huge loss in our retaliatory action,” he added.