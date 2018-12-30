2018: Violence, Killings, Militant Recruitment Go Up

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 29:
The year 2018 turned out be one of the bloodiest in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade. However, despite the surge in militant and forces killings, there was also rise in militant recruitment.
Even as Government of India halted anti-militancy operations in the State between May 16 and June 15 during Ramadan ceasefire, the year witnessed highest 587 incidents of violence.
As of December 29, 257 militants, most of them locals, were killed in encounters with forces across the Valley.
During the year, 91 forces personnel and over 100 civilians were also killed in militancy-related incidents in the Valley.
The killings recorded in 2018 are the highest in last ten years in Kashmir.
The troops had launched “Operation All Out” against militants last year after they gained foothold especially in south Kashmir following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.
The government is following hard approach to crush the militancy in the Valley. However, so is the unrelenting peoples’ support to militants particularly in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, which has become breeding ground for local militants.
Highly educated youth-turned-militants like Kashmir University Assistant professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat of Ganderbal, IAS aspirant Sabzar Ahmad of Anantnag, PhD scholar Manan Bashir Wani of Kupwara and MBA pass-out Ishfaq Yousuf Wani of Pulwama were killed in encounters with forces this year.
Besides, top militant commanders like Saddam Padder, Sameer Tiger and Naveed Jhatt were killed in gunfights with troops this year.
Jhatt, who had sent the security grid in Kashmir into tizzy after dramatic escape from Srinagar’s SMHS hospital in a broad-day light on February 6 this year, was killed in a gunfight with forces at Kuthpora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on November 28.
Police had said that Jhatt was a prime suspect in assassination of prominent journalist and Rising Kashmir founding editor, Syed Shujaat Bukhari.
Bukhari along with his two guards were killed outside Rising Kashmir office at Press Enclave, Srinagar on June 14, when they were leaving to break the day-long fast in the Ramadhan evening.
Few days after killing of Bukhari, the PDP-BJP coalition government in the State collapsed after BJP broke the alliance and withdrew support from Mehbooba Mufti-led government.
After the fall of the Mehbooba government, Governor’s rule was imposed in the State.
After launch of “Operation All Out” last year, most of top militant commanders in the Valley have been killed. Now, only three top militant commanders—Reyaz Naikoo commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Zeenat-ul-Islam of AlBadr and Zakir Musa, head of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind, pose a tough challenge to forces.
The protests and stone pelting at encounter sites continue unabated.
The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir had recently stated in the Parliament that as many as 759 incidents of stone-pelting were reported this year, which is lesser than 1261 stone pelting incidents reported in the State last year.
However, people continue to converge near the gunfight sites in Kashmir in an attempt to help militants escape from the forces dragnet.
This, however, came at a huge cost as among nearly 100 civilians killed this year, 57 died in forces firing during clashes near gunfight sites.
This trend of youth taking marching towards encounter sites has spread to central Kashmir and north Kashmir parts.
On December 15, seven civilian were killed in forces firing near encounter site at t Sirnoo area of Pulwama. It was highest single day civilian casualties in a single day in 2018.
However, despite continued anti-militancy operations by troops and militant killings, there seems to be no end to the militant recruitment.
Reports suggest that about 170 youth joined militancy this year compared to 126 in 2017 and 88 in 2016.
As against the backdrop of 257 militant killings, the number of active militants in the Valley is still 250—the figure which was almost same in the beginning of 2018.
This indicates that local militant recruitment as well as infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) has been equally going on despite relentless anti-militancy operations in the hinterland and robust anti-infiltration grid in place along the LoC.
A senior police officer told Rising Kashmir that number of active militants doesn’t matter but what matters was the “capability” of a militant.
“The militant leadership has largely been killed. Now just three militant leaders are active,” he said.
The government peacefully conducted Urban Local Bodies and panchayat polls in the state. However, it witnessed dismal response in the Valley.
It would be not possible to think about militancy-free Kashmir in 2019 given the presence 250 militants in Kashmir.
As militant killings continued, militants targeted Special Police Officers (SPOs).
In many incidents in south Kashmir, militants abducted civilians and SPOs on suspicion of them being working as an informer for forces. Many of the abducted cops and civilians were killed and their confessional videos later circulated on social media.
Indicatively, the abductions and circulation of assault videos including the one in which militants slit the throat of a man, in an ISIS style, for tipping off to forces, was aimed at breaking the local intelligence network of forces.
In late August, in a major episode militants abducted 11 relatives of policemen in south Kashmir after forces detained father of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo.
The militants released kin of policemen after police release Naikoo’s father. The fiasco led to unceremonial ousting of then director general of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid.
The forces have also launched crackdown against the OGW network of militants to bust hideouts of militants.
“We were able to cultivate strong intelligence network and push militants in hiding. But, we have been able to track their hideouts also,” a reliable source in security establishment said.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani told Rising Kashmir that there was an improvement in overall situation in the Valley.
“A large number of militants have been killed including top militant commanders. This blunted the militant recruitment to large extent in the Valley,” he said.
