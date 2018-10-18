2018 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics: Paul Romer and William Nordhaus

Altaf Ahmad Dar
Paul Romer is a co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics with William Nordhaus. Both are American economists and studied the causes and consequences of growth. While Nordhaus's work is in the field of environmental economics, Romer is known for his endogenous growth theory.
Paul Romer is influenced by Joseph Schumpeter and Robert Slow. He was chief economist and senior Vice President of the World Bank until he resigned in January 2018 following a controversy from Chile's "Ease of Doing Business" ranking.
He claimed that there was a possible political manipulation in deciding Chile's rank. He had been a Professor of Economics in many reputed international universities. He was named one of America's 25 most influential people by Time Magazine in 1997.
"A crisis is a terrible thing to waste",he said during a November 2004 venture capitalist meeting in California.
This quote has become so popular among the economists and consultants for finding opportunities and solutions amid the Great Recession.
The endogenous growth theory is essentially an improvement of neoclassical theory of growth, particularly presented by Slow Model in 1956.
Solow growth model shows that in case marginal productivity of labour and capital is subjected to diminishing returns, growth in the long run has to come from technological progress.
Solow Model was unable to answer the question: Where does technological progress take place? He assumed technological progress to be exogenous, determined outside the model.
It was in the late 1980s that growth economists, especially Paul M Romer and Robert E. Lucas Jr attempted initially to explain the technological progress. Here emerges a new theory of growth ‘Endogenous Growth Theory’. It doesn't refute the Solow model rather it is considered an extension of Solow model.
It attempts to explain how technological progress and growth become endogenous. Endogenous growth means self-sustaining growth.
As per Solow model, capital is defined as physical productive assets like machinery and equipment. Contrary to this, endogenous growth theory widened its scope to include human capital including human knowledge and the resultant technology as well.
Human capital has not only increased the productivity of physical capital but also resulted in increasing returns to capital as concluded from empirical studies.
A part of savings is invested on human capital formation (improvement of knowledge and technology) besides accumulation of physical capital.
Physical capital and human capital are co-existent resulting in endogenous growth. This is what endogenous growth theory proves. It is for this integration of technological innovations into long run macroeconomic analysis that he was awarded the Nobel Prize.
William DawbneyNordhaus is best known for his work in economic modelling and climate change. His doctoral advisor is Robert Slow. He is the author or editor of 20 books.
He is the co-author of the widely read famous textbook "economics". As he was an environmentalist, he has to his credit several books on global warming and climate change.
He along with James Tobin, published, "Is Growth Obsolete" which is the measure of economic welfare. He also criticised the current measures of national income. He wants goods to be reduced to their constituent characteristics before putting them into the index.
The indexes must account for the vast changes in the quality and range of goods and services that we consume. He is the developer of the DICE and RICE models, integrated assessment models of the interplay between economies, energy use, and climate change.
In "Reflections on the Economics of Climate Change," he stated.
Mankind is playing dice with the natural environment through a multitude of interventions – injecting into the atmosphere trace gases like the greenhouse gases or ozone-depleting chemicals, engineering massive land-use changes such as deforestation, depleting multitudes of species in their natural habitats even while creating transgenic ones in the laboratory, and accumulating sufficient nuclear weapons to destroy human civilizations. Nordhaus is quite serious about the disastrous impacts of climate change.
Paul Romer changed the assumption of technological progress of Solow (exogenous) into generation of technological progress (endogenous).
In Romer's work, markets are capable of generating new ideas. But the pace and the pattern in which these are developed depends on other factors as well. These factors may be state support for research and development, or the protection of IPR's. However, endogenous growth theory is also criticised.
Both these scholars left a rich mine for the researchers and scholars to explore.
In India many schemes and programmes have been launched for encouraging innovations and entrepreneurship, thereby harnessing the skills of youth particularly.
At the same time focus is laid on the sustainability of development keeping in view environment friendly practices.
Author is working as Panchayat Secretary in Rural Development Department, Kashmir
