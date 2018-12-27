2018: A wretched year

Muneer Ahmad Magry
To start with let me quote great philosopher William Shakespeare: “What if this cursed hand, Were thicker than itself with brother’s blood? Is there not rain enough in the sweet heavens, to wash it white as snow.”
2018 one of the disastrous year, witnessed a whole lot of topsy-turvy moments, from human rights violations to politics and socio-economic cum cultural parleys.
If we go by the MHA official annual report in 2016, 15 civilians were maimed and more than hundreds were blinded partially or fully, now when this statistics if comparatively analyzed with 2017 and 2018 data one can comprehend how these successive year has resulted into most vicious years in recent past.
At least 40 and 37 innocent civilians have been brutalized and more than 500 anti-militant operations took place. When this data of civilian’s killings is compared with the report UN human rights violation report it reports that more than 140 innocent civilians have been killed till 2018 and hundreds are being maimed by pellet guns.
Over 1,000 people were detained under the PSA between March 2016 and August 2017 not even sparing minors.
Adding to the above expatiate one cannot flout the recent carnage in Pulwama which left 7 innocent lives maimed in a single day and also the incident where the ignorance of forces aftermath anti-militant operation turned into devastation and killed 8 civilians in a day.
The irony with this entire hippodrome is no FIR, no arrests, and no accountability, only immunity via AFSPA which is being adored and enjoyed.
This year also witnessed the unfortunate loss of one of the most revered, eminent and renowned journalist late ShujaatBukari. Bukhari was also the President of AdbeeMarkazKamraz, a cultural and literary organization in Kashmir.
He was instrumental in organizing several Kashmir peace conferences and was part of the Track II diplomacy between India and Pakistan.
He was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his office in the Press Enclave area of Srinagar on 14 June 2018.
Apart of this unfortunate and highly condemnable incident we also witnessed the Kathuaill-fated incident where a minor was brutality maimed, abducted and murder in Rasana village near Kathua and then all ill efforts were made to protect the felons.
In terms of political crisis, we witnessed roller coaster, which initiated in June after the fallout of civilian government, with BJP pulling out their association with PDP. This impulsive political passage unfolded various political endeavours across.
With PDP disgruntled members coming in open and unveiling various mischievous acts of government and despotism therein.
The imposition of governor’s for the fourth time since 2008 and eight time since 1977 and subsequently ULB/Panchayat Polls, here the underlined point is change of guard in governors appointment, J&K for the first time got a governor who has political affiliation thus seasoned politician. The operational style of new governor led every corner political and a-political into supposition parse.
From conducting ULB polls in hurry wherein main political parties JKNC and PDP stayed away and a truncated turnover of less than five percent to unveiling the mayoral candidate of Srinagar hitherto, the grinding of J&K banks autonomy, amending Roshni act etc where the highlights which got retaliated with protests across the valley.
Amongst the above this year also witnessed the amalgamation of political chaos, hectic parleys, hypothetical objectivity, and maligning rhetoric’s by BJP leadership against regional political parties.
Also the archest rivals of Jammu and Kashmir political spectrum coming in tandem to form a civil government in the state, but at the end it was a forceful and un-democratic power strings which took the lead over these political happenings.
The axiom of so called third party evolution was also invented, wherein the people’s conference claimed of forming a government with a support of other MLAs only considered being a hypothetic, quixotic and impractical and more self-obsessed and egocentric parley.
This group also claimed and hyped of dynasties but the fact is they too belong to the same scheme of legacy. Also in recent days we are witnessing the crumpling of PDP wherein their some ex-MLAs had merged with JKNC.
Adding further to above a recent report of parliamentary panel on tourism of Kashmir and imposition of GST went public. It highlights how tourism was negatively impacted by capitulating the state’s fiscal autonomy to center.
The livelihoods of tourism based community have suffered a lot. GST and demonetization however crumpled almost the MSME sector across the nation.
While concluding we can simply observe that 2018 has less worthy stuffs to be recollected and more fatal stuffs not to be reminisced.
Leaving 2018 with a hope that one day peace, prosperity, tranquillity, self-esteem prevail in the valley which we deserve of.
Author is a research scholar at Deakin University Australia
muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in