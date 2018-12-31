2018: A look back at the highs and lows of JK politics

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 30:
The political landscape of the State witnessed tumultuous upheavals in 2018 beginning with the fall of the Peoples Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (PDP-BJP) government on June 19.
The PDP President Mehbooba Mufti-led 27-month-old government collapsed after the BJP pulled out of the coalition listing a range of reasons from upsurge in violence in the Valley to the State government “failing in its responsibilities”.
The BJP’s decision succeeded the Government of India (GoI) announcement to not extend the unilateral Ramadhan ceasefire.
Within hours of the rightwing party’s pull out, Mehbooba immediately stepped down as chief minister in a televised press conference.
Later, Mehbooba rushed to the Raj Bhavan and submitted her resignation to the Governor Narinder Nath Vohra.
The political instability led to a new phase of Governor's rule in the conflict-ridden State, which earlier had witnessed three such administrations since 2008 and seven since 1977.
On June 20, the President imposed Governor’s rule in the State with Governor Vohra taking over the reins of the State administration for the fourth time since his appointment in 2008.
Toward the end of June, BJP General Secretary and party’s point-man on Kashmir, Ram Madhav met Governor Vohra leading to speculations that the rightwing party might cobble up numbers for a new government.
On July 2, PDP’s former cabinet minister Imran Reza Ansari raised the banner of revolt within the PDP, accusing Mehbooba Mufti of turning the party into a “family fiefdom”.
Imran, along with his uncle, Abid Hussain Ansari, a former PDP MLA, alleged that the party was hijacked by a few people close to Mehbooba including her maternal uncle Sartaj Madni, who was party’s then Vice President.
In the days following Ansari duo’s rebellion, more PDP leaders including party MLAs Abdul Majeed Padder, Muhammad Abbas Wani and Javaid Beg joined in the rebel bandwagon along with MLCs Yasir Reshi and Saifuddin Bhat.
The open rebellion of the PDP leaders, claiming support of over 50 legislators, led to speculation about the formation of a new government with support of the rightwing BJP and its then ally Peoples Conference having two MLAs in the State legislature.
In the boisterous political phase, the State witnessed an upheaval in August following a challenge in the Supreme Court to the constitutional validity of Article 35-A of the Indian constitution which defines the permanent residents of the State and grants certain privileges to them.
The Valley witnessed unprecedented strikes and protests with mainstream and separatist parties threatening prolonged agitation if Article 35-A was tampered with or repealed.
With Article 35-A protests engulfing the Valley, Governor Vohra announced Urban Local Bodies and panchayat polls during his August 15 speech.
The month of August was marred by government formation attempts along with pro-Article 35-A protests and debate around the feasibility of conducting the local bodies polls.
However, the biggest news of the month came on August 21 when former BJP national Vice President and Bihar Governor, Satya Pal Malik was appointed as the 13th Governor of Jammu Kashmir.
A career politician with a low-key profile, Malik caught the political pundits in the Valley and New Delhi off-guard.
Malik assumed office just two days after the announcement while his predecessor Vohra was in New Delhi.
Later, Vohra made a quiet and unceremonious exit from State where he initially served as an interlocutor and then as a Governor for two terms.
In September, National Conference (NC) announced a boycott of the local bodies polls and PDP following taking the NC bait.
NC President Farooq Abdullah while announcing the boycott said the party would not contest the polls until Government of India led by BJP comes up with a robust plan to defend Article 35-A in the apex court.
Earlier on August 31, the State government and Government of India together informed the SC that the hearing in the Article 35-A case should be postponed till January-February 2019 on the ground that panchayat polls in the State would go on till December.
Following NC’s boycott call, the party witnessed resignation of its former chief spokesperson,Junaid Azim Mattu, who said he would contest ULB polls in the State.
In the run-up to the local bodies polls held from October to December 17, amid unprecedented security arrangement, the Valley witnessed the rise of Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference openly supported by rebel PDP leaders Imran Reza Ansari, Abid Ansari and Yasir Reshi.
With Congress contesting the polls, the fight squared up between PC, Congress and independents in the Valley.
The ULB polls went off peacefully but the voter turnout in the Valley was dismal in comparison to Jammu and Ladakh regions.
In the first phase of ULB polls, the Valley witnessed 8.2 percent polling; 3.4 percent in the second phase; 3.5 percent in the third phase and 4.2 percent in the fourth and final phase.
On November 7, Mattu was elected the Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on a PC ticket, a party where from he started his fledgling political career.
Sheikh Imran of the Congress was elected Deputy Mayor of the SMC. The mayoral election was casted by controversy after Governor Malik, even before the polling, told a New Delhi-based news channel that the Mayor of SMC would be a “foreign educated person”.
Governor’s pre-empted statement led to a furore in the political landscape of the State with NC, PDP and even Congress questioning the sanctity of the entire process.
Amid shutdowns following boycott calls given by the Joint Resistance Leadership and certain militant organisations, ULB polls were conducted without any campaigning in the Valley.
The names of the candidates were even withheld while many constituencies saw single nominations.
On the polling days of the ULB polls, many local people even did not know the names of the contesting candidates.
The ULB polls were followed by a nine-phased panchayat polls in the State from mid-November to mid-December with a total of 43.1 percent voting in the Valley.
The biggest “drama” of the year unfolded on November 22 when Governor Malik dissolved the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly following government formation claim by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.
PDP in a fax to the Governor claimed that it had a support of 56 MLAs, saying that the two parties besides PDP’s 29 including NC and Congress having 15 and 12 MLAs had decided to extend support to their party.
Mehbooba in a tweet confirmed to have sent a fax to the Governor but informed that the fax was not received.
The PDP President said she also tried to contact Governor Malik over the phone but that he was not available over the phone as well.
“Have been trying to send this letter to Raj Bhawan, Strangely the fax is not received. Tried to contact HE Governor on phone. Not available. Hope you see it (sic)," Mehbooba tweeted.
Soon after Mehbooba claimed formation of the government with the support of Congress and NC, Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference (PC) also threw its hat into the ring claiming that they too had the required numbers to form the next government in the State.
Lone said that he in a letter sent to the PA to Governor on WhatsApp staked claim to form the government with the support of the rightwing BJP and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K State legislature, “which is more than the required number of members making a majority in the State Legislative Assembly”.
However, on the evening of November 22, the Governor dissolved the assembly, thus ending the five-month-long suspense and speculations about BJP and its then ally PC trying to cobble up the numbers to form a government in the State backed by rebel PDP leaders.
While the PDP, NC and Congress claimed that they had joined hands to keep the rightwing BJP at bay, the BJP, in turn, accused the trio of joining hands at the behest of Pakistan, a statement later retracted by BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.
In all the drama around the assembly dissolution, the Governor’s fax machine became the butt of ridicule throughout the country with NC Vice President and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah holding it responsible for the “death of democracy” in the State.
Similar messages were posted by Sajad Lone, whose PC also staked claim.
Just after 41 minutes, Raj Bhawan sent a communique about the dissolution of the assembly, and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti responded by taking a jibe at the Governor tweeting, “In today’s age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution.”
On Malik’s clarification that at times even water heaters do not work in Raj Bhavan and due to holiday his staff was not present in the office to receive fax, Omar said in such a case, Governor needs proper care.
“I was also at the helm of affairs. On holidays, my staff used to work in office. I can’t understand how all the staff was not present in the office, even if it was a holiday,” Omar said.
Later on November 27, Governor Malik while defending his assembly dissolution decision, said Government of India wanted him to “install” Sajad Lone as the chief minister which he, however, did not agree to.
He said there was horse trading from all sides for the government formation.
Next day Governor Malik retracted his statement stating that there was no pressure from GoI on him.
The seeds of rebellion sown in the PDP in June resulted in a series of resignations soon after the dissolution of the assembly in November.
Imran Reza Ansari resigned from the party to join the PC with whom he had openly contested the ULB and Panchayat polls.
Ansari’s quitting triggered a series of resignations in the party beginning with his (Ansari’s) uncle and former MLA Abid Hussain Ansari.
The next to follow the path were former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Muhammad Abbas Wani, Raja Aijaz Ali, Mehbooba Iqbal and Bashir Ahmad Runyal.
In December, the party sacked former cabinet minister Syed Basharat Bukhari along with a close confidante of PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Peer Muhammad Hussain for “anti-party” activities.
The duo went on to join the NC the very next day.
PDP also witnessed a backlash from its founder member and MP Muzzafar Hussain Baig, who in hurriedly organised presser on November 21 said he was not averse to joining the Sajad Lone-led PC.
Hitting out at PDP for “ignoring and side-lining” him, fuming Baig termed PC his “home” and its chairman Sajad Lone his “son”.
Baig’s brother and former MLA Baramulla Javaid Baig had in June already allied with the PDP rebels.
However, in view of the imminent catastrophe for her party, the PDP President Mehbooba drove to Baig’s residence and in a subsequent party meet appointed him as the patron of the party.
With Baig and his brother pacified, the PDP still battles rebellion as two of its MLCs – Yasir Reshi and Saifuddin Bhat – who continue to criticize the party while threatening to quit.
The PDP’s fence-mending started with the removal of party president Mehbooba’s maternal uncle Sartaj Madni as Vice President.
However, even after removing her “coterie” from the party posts, the rebellion within the party continues to grow as the Mehbooba’s “kitchen cabinet” comprising Madni, former minister Naeem Akhtar, Peerzada Mansoor and her brother Tassaduq Mufti continue to call the shots in the party from behind the screen.
The State came under President’s rule on December 19. After 1996, this was the first time the Central rule had been imposed in the State.
Since the State has a separate constitution, in such cases, six months of Governor's rule is compulsory under Article 92 of the Jammu and Kashmir’s constitution, under which all the legislature powers are vested with the Governor.
After six months end, the State directly comes under the President's rule for following six months during which elections have to be declared in the State.
In case, elections are not declared, President’s Rule would be extended by another six months.