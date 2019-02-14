20000 new voters registered in Kupwara

Kupwara, February 13:
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir Wednesday addressed a press conference and discussed the details about arrangements put in place by the district administration for the upcoming polls.
Addressing the media, the DC said the administration has successfully conducted urban local bodies and Panchayat polls across the district with the highest percentage recently and now they are preparing to conduct Parliamentary elections in days ahead.
He said for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the District Administration has swung into action to involve the youth into the electoral process and has successfully added twenty thousand voters with the existing ones.
He said that youth involvement is very necessary and there is a need to gear up efforts towards this direction and educate all stakeholders to get their name registered to cast their votes. “We will be conducting booth level programmes to enlighten people about the EVMs".
DC sought the involvement of youth in the electoral process and asked everyone to avail free helpline services (Toll-Free Number 1950) for any sort of grievance.