2000 posts of Accounts Assistants for Panchayats approved

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 1:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, accorded sanction to the creation of 2000 posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants exclusively for strengthening the functioning of democratically elected Panchayat Raj Institutions.
The recently amended Panchayati Raj Act envisages devolution of powers, funds & functions to the Panchayats. As such, the Panchayats are due for receiving substantial funding from the Government. Therefore, posting of officials with adequate knowledge of maintenance of accounts and booking expenditure is imperative.
There are 4483 Panchayats across the State. However keeping in view the resource position and to begin with 2000 posts of Accounts Assistants are being created who would be given charge of 2-3 Panchayats depending upon the population and geographical distance.
The recruitment to these posts shall be done under SRO 202 by SSB through written test and interview under which selected candidates will receive contractual salary for first five years and thereafter get full regular salary.
The Rural Development Department will meet the contractual salary of these appointees from the provisions available for administrative expenses under various schemes administered by it and should there be any shortfall, the same would be met by the Finance Department from its budgetary resources.
The Accounts Assistant shall be a District Cadre Post and transfers will be affected within the block by the BDO and within the District by the DDC. Their APRs will be reported upon by the Block Development Officer (BDO) concerned, reviewed by the Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) and accepted by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) concerned.