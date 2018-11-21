2000 patients wait for treatment as material shortage hits GDCH

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 21:
There is no end to patient sufferings as around two thousand patients seeking fixed orthodontic treatment are in the waiting list at Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) Srinagar as it faces shortage of material meant for the treatment leaving them to suffer.
An official in GDCH said the patients in need of fixed orthodontic treatment have no option but to wait as the material meant for the treatment hasn’t been procured since 2014.
“We have around 2000 patients who are in waiting list for fixed orthodontic treatment. But there is no material with us. The patients belong to far off places across the valley,” he said.
The patients are complaining about different orthodontic ailments, depending on problem with teeth or jaw. In many cases treatment may involve braces and surgery to move the jaw.
The official said due to the lack of the important material they have stopped treating such patients which have taken a toll on oral healthcare services at largest dental care institution.
“We need braces both fixed and removable braces are for alignment of teeth. Due to the lack of material we do not provide the important service. If we have 200 cases, the hospital gets only material for 100 cases only which is very low,” said the official.
The department of prosthodontics also sails in the same boat as the material used for replacement of teeth bridges, crowns have also not been procured affecting oral health care services. Around 20 prosthodontic patients visit the hospital regularly but they are told only one excuse "material not available."
“Crowns are used to cover a damaged tooth or cover an implant. Bridges are commonly used to cover a space if you have missing teeth. Dental bridges literally bridge the gap created by one or more missing teeth,” said a source at the facility.
In the past three years, the issue was taken up with hospital authorities around 12 times but nothing concrete was done. The source said the hospital has failed to procure the porcelain kit and transformer without which the porcelain crown and bridge work cannot be started.
Doctors at the hospital have no option but to write “material not available” on the prescription slips pushing patients to the wall as the treatment is unaffordable for poor at private clinics.
According to dental care providers, overcrowding, malocclusion, bite problems of teeth cause facial symmetry which has been seen among children and it is prevalent at large.
“Majority of people can’t go to the private sector so they move to the government sector. If patients are not given the treatment at the right time the facial symmetry remains forever,” said a dentist.
Medical Superintendent, GDC&H, Dr Syed Qaiser Jah said the fixed orthodontic treatment is costlier saying that they have sent a requisition to Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL).
“We can’t but it our level. The corporation is not able to procure as per our demands from the past so many years. Material is the most important component. However, we provide the removable orthodontic treatment,” he said.
The MS informed that the g0vernment has also recently formed a new purchase committee in this regard so that the material is made available at proper time for patients.
“The first meet of the committee is likely. I hope it will sort out the issues. We wouldn’t allow patients to suffer and will facilitate the procurement process,” Jah said.
A senior dentist in the hospital said dental care in government hospitals is in shambles due to inadequate facilities, while the authorities are doing nothing to put checks on it.
“Filling material used in government hospitals for teeth is sub-standard which doesn’t last long. It has given rise dental quacks who work without licenses putting lives of patients at risk,” he said.