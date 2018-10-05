2000 participate in JAKLI recruitment rally

Srinagar, 04 Oct 2018:
A recruitment rally was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre at their campus in Rangreth, Srinagar on 3rd & 4th October 2018. The rally was conducted under the UHQ quota for the enrollment of the wards of serving/ retired soldiers of JAK LI.
The official spokesperson said that during the rally, over 2000 aspiring youth from J&K turned up for the enrollment as Soldier General Duty, Tradesmen and Clerk and participated in it with full enthusiasm. Selected individuals, who have cleared the physical screening, will now be put through a detailed medical examination and a Common Entrance Examination. Finally, a merit will be drawn as per vacancies to shortlist the candidates who will join the Centre for recruit training.
The rally was a huge success in terms of the enthusiasm and willingness seen amongst the candidates, who turned up in large numbers for recruitment.