200 Korean students on Kashmir trip for Youth Cultural Exchange Programme

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 5:
In a first of its kind International Youth Exchange Programme, 200 South Korean students are visiting Kashmir to unite and interact here with local students from different schools for a meaningful experience and exchange of cultural views and understanding of schooling.
The programme has been organsied by Institute of Asian Culture and Development (IACD), We Volunteers Srinagar, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS).
In this regard, JKJCCPS is organizing a welcome function for the students at Kashmir Harvard School on August 7 (Tuesday) and the closing ceremony on following day on August 8 (Wednesday) at Hat Trick Public School between 12 noon to 3 pm to help students enhance their social and personal development.
The program includes several activities designed to introduce local culture to South Korean Students and Korean culture to local students. Korean students will also perform several traditional songs. Local students will also project the state culture through their cultural performances.
The students will also visit schools to know how students are taught here and also share there experience of schooling they receive at their own place. Some sports events will also be organized to foster friendship between the two sides.
Speaking about the programme President JKJCCPS Showkat M Chowdhary said student cultural exchange prgramme is a global phenomenon in which we also want our students to participate and get better inter-cultural understanding and help in personal development.
“This is first of its kind event happening in the state when such a large number of students visiting the state for cultural exchange. JKJCCPS wants to provide best platform for our students so that they get exposed to the global trends in schooling. Under such programmes students cross thousands of kilometers to come to a place and share their culture and it also helps learn and spread pace,” said Chowdhary.
Chowdhary said JKJCCPS will organsie more students and even teacher exchange programmes to bring all round development among students.
“We will also be sending our students and teachers to other parts of country or globe for personal development.”