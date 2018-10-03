20-year-old girl's body found near power canal Kangan

Srinagar, Oct 2 :
Body of a 20-year-old girl was recovered from a power canal at Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
Reports reaching GNS said that the body of the 20-year-old was found by some locals and accordingly informed the police.
A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.
Station House Officer (SHO), Kangan, Shahid Khursheed told GNS that the body was recovered from the canal and has been identified that of Wahida daughter of Mohammad Alam Awan of Satrina, Kangan.
Asked about the death of the girl, the officer said that it would be revealed after investigations that have been launched into it.
"Postmortem will reveal the cause of death which prima-facie seems the cause of drowning, he said.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case under 174 Cr.Pc and initiated further investigation in this regard. (GNS)