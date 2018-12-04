About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

20-year-old female poet releases poetic collection

Published at December 04, 2018 12:51 AM 0Comment(s)81views


Rabiya Bashir

Srinagar, Dec 03:

  A young poet from Srinagar has released her poetic collections which are based on feelings, love, and

separation. A 20 year-old –poet, Syed  Nawreen Qadri on Wednesday released Silhouettes- an English poetic compilation

at the Conference Hall of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL). The book release was

attended by poets, academicians and young aspiring writers. Nawreen Qadri said that she has been compiling the

poetry since 7th standard.

“Silhouettes is basically an outline of someone or something visible in restricted light against a brighter background. It is all about the feelings which are so deep.” She said that she is thankful to Rafiq Masoodi, Prof Naseem Shafai and

other poets who provided her an opportunity to release her book on a platform where she gained a lot of appreciation. “I am thankful to everyone present here. It means a lot to me.” Basharat Shameem, Lecturer, Distance Education,  niversity of Kashmir reviewed Nawreen’s book ‘Silhouettes’. “The poetic compilation features love, separation, tragic happening and existentialism. The young poet has compiled it in a perfect poetic way. It was a good effort and should be appreciated. The best poetry always inspires young generation,” said Shameem. Rafiq Masoodi, Former Joint Director, Doordarshan

said that he has always encouraged, appreciated the young poets in Kashmir. “Writing poetry in the Kashmiri was started by Lal Ded some 700 years before. Young poets like Nawreen should be encouraged. The young poets should continue writing poems so that tomorrow they will become renowned poets.” A large number of people from various walks of life including Prof Shafi Shouq , Mohammad Ashraf Tak, Shafi Ahmad, J Lal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Shahnaz

Rashid, Prof Nazir Azad, Waheed Geelani, and Mohammad Amin Bhat attended the function.

 

