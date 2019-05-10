About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | M T Rasool

20-year-old boy arrested for raping 3-year-old girl; man booked for sexually exploiting children

A twenty year old boy was arrested allegedly for raping a three-year-old girl in Sumbal while as a 53-year man was booked for sexually exploiting children in North Kashmir’s Bandipora Township.
Police sources told rising Kashmir that a three-year-old girl in Bandipora was allegedly raped by a local boy at a village in Sumbal area. They said that the incident took place at Malikpora, Trehgam area of Sumbal in Bandipora district.
Following the complaint police arrested the accused, identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir (20), son of Abdul Rehman Mir resident of Malikpora, Trehgam, Sumbal.
A case FIR number 81/2019, under section 363/342/376 RPC has been registered in this connection at Police Station Sumbal, he added.
In a separate incident police has booked a 52-year-old man allegedly involved in sexually exploiting the children in the main township of Bandipora.
Police said that one Ghulam Hassan Sofi S/o Gh Rasool Sofi R/o Nasoo Bandipora a vegetable vendor was arrested after they received a complaint from one resident of Nowpora Bandipora stating that a Ghulam Hassan Sofi is enticing minor boys with money in order to sexually harass them at his godown. His son (name withheld) too was lured by the accused person for the wrongful attempt. His son escaped from the clutches of the accused person and stated this story to his parents.
The investigation has revealed that Sofi before sexually exploiting children used to engage them in work at his vegetable store.
“We used to work at his (Sofi’s) vegetable go down he always pay us before doing anything wrong” a victim said, adding “over a half dozen children engaged in work cum exploitation are known to me”
The issue came to fore when three children had some verbal brawl in their school were caught by a teacher accusing each other of buggery and pedication. The teacher according to reports shared the issue with local social workers who informed authorities that led to the action.
Later on receipt of a complaint case FIR No. 43 /2019 U/S 377, 511 RPC was registered in PS- Bandipora. Accused has been arrested and produced before the court of law. Further investigation of the case is going on. Meanwhile, Juvenile Justice Board Bandipora has taken the cognizance of the issue and recorded the statement of one the victim to follow the case.

;