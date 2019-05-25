About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 25, 2019 | Agencies

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

At least 20 people (students) were killed after a major fire broke out at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat on Friday.

Authorities suspect faulty air conditioner in a class to have caused the fire in which 20 people were killed.

Reports said that many students were killed after they jumped off the building to escape from the flames.

;