20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

At least 20 people (students) were killed after a major fire broke out at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat on Friday.
Authorities suspect faulty air conditioner in a class to have caused the fire in which 20 people were killed.
Reports said that many students were killed after they jumped off the building to escape from the flames.
