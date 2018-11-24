20 people, including school children, killed as private bus plunges into canal in Karnataka

AgenciesMandya, Karnataka
At least 20 persons were killed and three others rescued when a private bus plunged into overflowing Visveswaraya Canal at Kanaganamaradi village in Pandavapura taluk of this district on Saturday afternoon.
The death toll is likely to increase even as the rescue work continued.
The bus, with more than 30 passengers, was bound for Mandya from Pandavapura. The accident occurred when the driver lost control while steering the vehicle on the canal bund road and the bus fell into 12-feet deep waters. Local people and fire brigade personnel from Mysuru rushed to their rescue and so far 20 bodies had been recovered so far.
Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies, the police added.