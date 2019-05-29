20 injured in clashes in Shopian village

At least 20 youth were injured during clashes which erupted at a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday following a cordon and search operation (CASO).
The government forces launched CASO at Guglooro village of Pinura area of Shopian after recieving inputs about presence of militants there.
