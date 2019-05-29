20 injured in clashes in Shopian village

May 29, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least 20 youth were injured during clashes which erupted at a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday following a cordon and search operation (CASO).

The government forces launched CASO at Guglooro village of Pinura area of Shopian after recieving inputs about presence of militants there.

Locals said that as forces were laying a seige around the area, many youth pelted them with stones and bricks.

They said that government forces retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells, pellets and aerial firing to disperse the youth during which at least 20 sustained injuries.

The injured youth were shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment.

Authorities at district hospital Shopian said that they received 20 pellet injured out which three were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

(Representational picture)