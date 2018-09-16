20 illegal mutations cancelled in Jammu, 4 revenue officials suspended

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
As many as 20 'illegal' mutation certificates of state land spanning 32 acres have been cancelled in Jammu and four 'erring' revenue officials, including a tehsildar, were suspended, an official spokesman said on Sunday.
Following several public complaints regarding illegal mutations on the outskirts of the city, a committee was constituted recently to enquire the matter, the spokesperson said. Based on the committee's report, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar passed the cancellation order, he added.
The committee found 20 illegal mutations to be attested measuring over 256 kanals (32 acres) in Nagrota, Sitni, Khanpur, Jagti, Bamyal, Dung and Marh villages from August 2016 to February 2018, the official said.
The committee further noted that the revenue records were tampered with to facilitate the mutations on state land, the spokesman said.
The mutations were attested by Tehsildar Nagrota Rajesh Kumar and three Patwaries-- Riaz Ahmed, Faquir Ahmed and Arvinder Singh. All of them were suspended with immediate effect, the spokesman said.