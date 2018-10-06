20 drug peddlers held in Doda: Police

Press Trust of IndiaDoda
Twenty alleged drug peddlers were taken into preventive custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said Saturday.
They were detained on the directions of the deputy commissioner of Doda. Most of them are residents of Doda, Thathri, Bhalla and Bhadarwah, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Shabir Ahmad Malik, said.
He said they were involved in multiple cases of drug peddling and stand booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
“On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Simrandeep Singh, multiple teams were activated which arrested the 20 known drugs peddlers from different locations,” the SSP said.
Malik said all the detained peddlers have been lodged at the Kishtwar district jail by the order of the deputy commissioner for a period of one month.
They used to lure teenagers to take drugs in order to make quick money," he said.
Police during a special drive against drug abuse and trafficking, and had arrested 17 peddlers earlier.