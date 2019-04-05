20 candidates in fray for Anantnag PC

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the last date for filing nomination, four candidates filed their papers here today for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency taking the total number of contestants to 20.

The nominations were filed by Nisar Ahmad Wani of Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, Safeer Ahmad Malik of Rashtriya Jan Kranti and Ali Mohammad Wani, Bashir Ahmad Malik as Independents for contesting this Lok Sabha seats.

The scrutiny of papers will be held on April 05 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 08 up to 3 PM.