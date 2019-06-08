20 acre of prime state land inRajouri freed of encroachment: Officials

June 08, 2019 | Agencies

Encroachment on 20 acre of prime state land in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have been removed, officials said Saturday.



A team of officers retrieved 20 acre of encroached state land in Siot and Berripattan tehsils during an anti-encroachment drive conducted on Friday, they said.



A team of officials comprising tehsildar of Siot Dhruv Gupta, police personnel and officers of the revenue department carried out an the drive.