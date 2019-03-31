2 youth injured in forces firing in Pulwama

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two youth were injured on Saturday evening after forces allegedly fired on them in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said forces had laid a naka on Pulwama -Shopian raod near a bridge in Bandzoo village and were frisking passengers after a grenade attack in main town Pulwama.

He said a biker and his pillion rider were signaled to stop but they jumped the naka.

“The force personnel fired upon them. Both sustained injuries and were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where doctors referred them to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment,” the police official said.

The injured were identified as Shahid Farooq Bhat of Prichoo village and Aqib Ahmad Dar of Ashmander village.

Doctors at DH Pulwama said Aqib had firearm injury in abdomen and Shahid in thighs.