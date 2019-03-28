2 youth injured in forces’ firing in Kulgam

March 28, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Two youths, including an eight year old boy, were injured after forces allegedly opened fire on a group of protestersat Kujjar area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

As per the medicos at district hospital Anantnag, two injured youthFaizan Ahmad (8) and SuhailNazirBhat (18) were brought to their heath facility from PHC Qaimoh in the evening.

They said both had bullet wounds.

The duo was injured after a joint team of police and army allegedly opened fire on a group of protesters here during clashes, as per a local source.

“Faizan had received bullet injury in right shoulder while Suhail had a bullet wound in left thigh,” added a doctor.

After being stabilized at DH Anantnag, doctors referred duo to Bone and Joint hospital Barzulla, Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The locals alleged that the forces burnt down a cowshed in the village during the clashes that had erupted due to the presence of government forces in the area.

However, SSP Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh blamed cause of fire on petrol bomb, which was hurled on the forces.

“A joint team of army and police was attacked with a petrol bomb which missed them and hit a cowshed instead and caught fire. We have registered a case in this regard,” said SSP Kulgam.

A police spokesman said police received reports of two bullet injured persons namely Sahil Ahmad Bhat S/O Nazeer Ahmad Bhat and Faizan Ahmad Mir S/O MohdYaqoob Mir bothRs/O TangbalYariporaKulgam.

“They were taken to DH Anantnag for treatment. Sahil received bullet injury on right thigh and Faizan on left shoulder. Both are reported to be stable,” he said.

